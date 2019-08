Boys slide down a hill at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australian stocks tanked as the RBA announced it was keeping official interest rates on hold.

The S&P ASX 200 fell a full percentage point, led by the major banks and some of the big miners.

The NAB, which was up 1.5% in early trade, lost 0.6% to be at $39.05.

BHP, which had been up almost 1%, slipped 0.4% to $30.40.

