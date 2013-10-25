Stocks And Gold Are Going Up, But Bonds Are Going Down

The stock market is moving higher as bonds move lower today.

That’s a less and less common occurrence lately, as Citi FX guru Steven Englander illustrated in two great charts yesterday.

The S&P 500 index is trading at 1752, up 0.4%, while the Dow is up 0.7% (over 100 points), trading around 15,518.

10-year U.S. Treasury futures are 0.2% lower, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is one basis point higher at 2.51%.

Gold is having a strong day, trading up 1.1% at $US1348 an ounce.

Economic data this morning were mixed:

Initial jobless claims fell, but not as much as economists predicted. The data were still mired by technical issues, however.

American manufacturing output contracted in October for the first time since “the height of the global financial crisis” in September 2009, Markit said in its flash U.S. PMI survey.

The trade deficit widened slightly.

The Kansas City Fed’s gauge of regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly bounced back to an index reading of 6 from September’s 2 reading, but failed to retake August’s 8 reading.

