Stocks And Gold Are Going Up, But Bonds Are Going Down

Matthew Boesler

The stock market is moving higher as bonds move lower today.

That’s a less and less common occurrence lately, as Citi FX guru Steven Englander illustrated in two great charts yesterday.

The S&P 500 index is trading at 1752, up 0.4%, while the Dow is up 0.7% (over 100 points), trading around 15,518.

10-year U.S. Treasury futures are 0.2% lower, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is one basis point higher at 2.51%.

Gold is having a strong day, trading up 1.1% at $US1348 an ounce.

Economic data this morning were mixed:

