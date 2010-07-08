STOCKS GOING NUTS: S&P Up 2.6%

Photo: Associated Press

So far if you shorted the market based on the “Death Cross,” which is apparently nonsense, you’re already down over 2.6%, the amount by which the S&P 500 is now surging. The NASDAQ is only slightly behind that, at 2.5%.We’ll be back with a ful roundup of the days’s action when the market closes at 4:00 PM, but suffice to say, this is a big bounce we’re witnessing, and it doesn’t look like the bulls are going to let up anytime soon, unlike just about every other day.



