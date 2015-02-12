STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Australian stocks were weaker for the fourth session in a row on a day of consolidation following a flat Wall Street.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,743.60 -25.48 (-0.44%)

All Ordinaries: 5,711.50 -20.22 (-0.35%)

AUD/USD: 5,707.70 -24.02 (-0.42%)

In the US, the S&P 500 index was flat, closing down just 0.06 points.

On the local market, most sectors were weaker, led by utilities down 1.50%. The banks all slipped, led by the NAB down 0.94% to $36.71.

The top stories on Thursday:

1. Telstra results. Growth is being turbocharged by prepaid mobile and the cloud. Its shares closed down 0.62% to $6.45.

2. Smoked Salmon. Tassal is in takeover talks with De Costi, a privately-owned seafood supply business based in Sydney. Its shares closed up just 0.26% to $3.93 after earlier jumping more than 4%.

3. A nasty jobs situation. 34,500 more Australians joined the ranks of the unemployed in January according to the ABS jobs data.

4. Rio Tinto is announcing its half year results tonight. Here’s what to look for. Its shares closed at $59.90, up 0.17%.

