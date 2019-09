Not much going on in U.S. markets today, as there were no major economic data releases this morning.



However, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield did hit its highest level in over a year this morning, at 2.22%.

Meanwhile, after a small upward move earlier, stocks have retraced their gains, and the S&P 500 is now flat on the day.

