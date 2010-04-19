Stocks Getting Massacred Post Goldman Attack

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Stocks in Europe and Asia followed American markets’ Friday performance.

The FTSE 100, France’s CAC, and the German DAX are all down from 1.4 – 8%.

Japan’s NIKKEI, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and China’s CSI 300 are down from 1.8 – 2.2%. Commodities are taking it on the chin with oil down 1.8% to 81.76.

On a sector basis, financials and materials are being hit hardest. For example, the CSI 300 financials index is down 3.6% right now, exacerbated by further Chinese government restrictions on banks’ mortgage lending.

Meanwhile, the dollar index is rallying slightly. Gold’s holding roughly steady at $1,136

