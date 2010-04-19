Stocks Getting Massacred Post Goldman Attack

Stocks in Europe and Asia followed American markets’ Friday performance.



The FTSE 100, France’s CAC, and the German DAX are all down from 1.4 – 8%.

Japan’s NIKKEI, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and China’s CSI 300 are down from 1.8 – 2.2%. Commodities are taking it on the chin with oil down 1.8% to 81.76.

On a sector basis, financials and materials are being hit hardest. For example, the CSI 300 financials index is down 3.6% right now, exacerbated by further Chinese government restrictions on banks’ mortgage lending.

Meanwhile, the dollar index is rallying slightly. Gold’s holding roughly steady at $1,136

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.