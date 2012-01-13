It Turns Out, Friday The 13th Is Usually A Great Day For Stocks

Photo: Wikipedia

It’s Friday the 13th. Oooooh.So, you’re probably wondering how stocks do on Friday the 13ths.



Well, first of all, any correlation between Friday the 13th and trading activity is probably spurious. If anything, there may be some significance to the fact that it’s Friday.

Having said that, Friday the 13th tends to be a pretty good day for stocks. It also tends to be a pretty good Friday for stocks too.

The folks at Bespoke Investment Group looked over the historical data and found that since 1945, the average daily return for the Dow Jones Industrial Average is 0.08%. Furthermore, Friday the 13th is a positive day for stocks 58.6% of the time. This compares to 0.06% average returns on all Fridays, and returns are on all Fridays are positive 53.4% of the time. The average daily return is 0.03% and stocks have turned a daily profit 52.1% of the time.

Below is a table of all of the Friday the 13th returns since 1990, courtesy of Bespoke Investment Group.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.