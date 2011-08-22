STOCKS FOR THE LONG RUN: Latest "Real Mega-Bears" Show S&P 500 Down 44% Since Peak 11 Years Ago

The latest from Doug Short at Advisor Perspectives…



It’s time again for the weekend update of our “Real” Mega-Bears, an inflation-adjusted overlay of three secular bear markets. It aligns the current S&P 500 from the top of the Tech Bubble in March 2000, the Dow in of 1929, and the Nikkei 225 from its 1989 bubble high.

The chart below is consistent with my preference for real (inflation-adjusted) analysis of long-term market behaviour. The nominal all-time high in the index occurred in October 2007, but when we adjust for inflation, the “real” all-time high for the S&P 500 occurred in March 2000.