Stocks For The Long Run, 5

Perhaps this is why Jeremy Siegel is trying so hard to get stocks headed back in the other direction again.



Peter Bernstein in the FT:

The “long run” used to be one of the most popular topics among investors, particularly institutional investors. In recent months, discussion of the long run has disappeared from view.

Indeed, the possibility the long run has run away is one of the few pieces of good news I have been able to find in the financial and economic turmoil of recent months.

The cold statistics have hardly been encouraging for the traditional view. On a total return basis, the Ibbotson data show that the S&P 500 has underperformed long-term Treasury bonds for the last five-year, 10-year, and 25-year periods, and by substantial amounts.

See Also:

Stocks For The Long Run

Stocks For The Long Run, 2

Stocks For The Long Run, 3

Stocks For The Long Run, 4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.