The idiot-maker rally continues, with the Dow gaining over 118 or 1.28%, the NASDAQ adding 1.44%, and the S&P 500 edging up 1.08%.What caused the rally? Maybe the fact that every economist says the recession is over. There was also good news out of Toll Brothers and Macy’s and also, well, people just want to buy stocks.

As for the Fed: snooze.

