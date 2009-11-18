Stocks End On Positive Note

The bears began the day bringing the market down but after noon, the market rallied with the Dow closing at 10,437, the NASDAQ at 2203, and the S&P 500 at 1110.

The consumer retail sector took a hit today, with companies like JCPenny (JCP), TJ Maxx (TJX) and Macy’s (M) all down over 1%. Tech was a mixed bag as companies like AMD (AMD) climbed 3%, while others like Tellabs Inc. (TLAB) took a 2.5% haircut. Industrial goods and utilities also took a big hit today from the market decline.

Crude oil closed at $79.14 a barrel, up a 0.3% from yesterday. Meanwhile, the dollar gained a little causing gold to climb a mere 50 cents to $1139.70 an ounce.



