Stocks Finally Have A Down Week

A week of bugles, death panels and fears of September ended down. It was the first down week in five weeks. Today’s selloff also saw big whacks to oil, gas and gold, though treasuries edged higher.



There was really nowhere to hide, as we noted earlier, with fire coming from the sky hitting everything in sight.

One odd winner was Bank of America (BAC).

The big loser was the NASDAQ, which fell 1.2%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.