Stocks Sink After Yesterday's Bloodbath

Update: Never mind, the selloff continues.



Original post: It doesn’t look as though yesterday’s big declines will carry into today — at least not right off the bat.

In pre-market, the futures are up modestly, a few points each, as are the bank stocks. Banks were the hardest hit sector yesterday, as big names like Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) were down over 20% each.

It certainly felt as though yesterday could’ve been the decisive end of the bear market rally. But then, we’ve been surprised at how resilient stocks have been through the past six weeks.

