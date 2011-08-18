Stocks Falling Further Out Of Bed, Dow Off 80, NASDAQ Getting Smacked

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dow off 80 isn’t anything too remarkable, except that it was up over 100 earlier in the day.The NASDAQ is off over 1.3% thanks to some real drubbing in the tech sector — the biggest loser of the day.



Following Dell’s bad earnings last night, both it and Hewlett Packard are getting smacked pretty hard.

The S&P is off just 0.6%.

