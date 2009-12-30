Stocks Fall Worldwide, Fresh Fears Mount Over Japan

with commodity names exhibiting particularly unimpressive performance.



That’s leading to weakness in the Canadian dollar.

There are also fresh fears about Japan. According to reports, S&P is still toying with an eventual downgrade to its sovereign credit. It wouldn’t be immediate, but if the country can’t make some improvements to its fiscal situation, it may be inevitable.

Also in Japan, there may soon be a resolution to what may be the equivalent of their GM, as the long-troubled airline JAL may end up lin liquidation without government support. The stock dropped about 25%.

