STOCKS FALL: Here's What You Need To Know

Stocks

continued to erase gainsmade in the wake of the Fed’s Wednesday “no-taper” announcement.

First the scoreboard:

S&P 500: 1,709.69, -12.65, -0.73%

Dow: 15,462.53, -174.02, -1.11%

Nasdaq: 3,774.73, -14.66, -0.39%

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.