'Finger-pointing from politicians': Stocks slide after eurozone leaders fail to agree on coronavirus response

European stocks fell on Wednesday after eurozone ministers failed to reach an agreement on how best to weather the coronavirus storm.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed after the government announced a nearly $US1 trillion stimulus package.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell into the red after supermarket titan Tesco warned it could suffer $US1 billion in costs related to the outbreak.

European stocks fell on Wednesday after the continent’s ministers failed to settle on a response to the economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus despite 16 hours of talks.

“We came close to a deal but we are not there yet,” said the Eurogroup chairman, Mario Centeno, after the discussions. The pandemic threat continues to loom large: France became the fourth country to report a coronavirus death toll north of 10,000, and the number of deaths rose again in Spain.

Analysts at Rabobank said in a note that inevitably there has been “an increase in finger-pointing from politicians this week as they take a step back from their initial panic reactions.”

They added that the oil market is finding its feet ahead of a Saudi Arabia-Russia deal on output cuts at Thursday’s virtual meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

US stock futures inched higher, a day after investors reacted positively to signs that lockdowns are effective in slowing the spread of the virus.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index gained ground after authorities confirmed plans to support $US240 billion in interest-free loans as part of a nearly $US1 trillion economic stimulus.

Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped into the red after supermarket titan Tesco announced that it expected to stomach $US1.1 billion in coronavirus costs. The news sent its shares down 7% in morning trading.

Here’s the market roundup as of 11:22 a.m. in London (6:22 a.m. ET):

European equities fell, with Germany’s DAX down 1%, Britain’s FTSE 100 down 1.5%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 down 1.5%.

down 1%, Britain’s down 1.5%, and the down 1.5%. Asian indexes were mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite down 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 1.2%, and Japan’s Nikkei up 2.1%.

down 1.2%, and Japan’s up 2.1%. US stocks are set to open slightly higher. Futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 , and the Nasdaq rose as much as 0.2%.

, the , and the rose as much as 0.2%. Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 3.6% at $US24.50, and Brent crude up 0.7% at $US32.10.

up 3.6% at $US24.50, and crude up 0.7% at $US32.10. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to about 0.73%.

yield rose to about 0.73%. Gold rose 0.2% to $US1,686.

rose 0.2% to $US1,686. Bitcoin fell about 1.5% to roughly $US7,320.

