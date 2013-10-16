The Dow Is Off 80

Stocks just went deep into the red earlier this afternoon after Reuters reported that

U.S. fiscal negotiations had been suspendeduntil House republicans work out a plan to proceed on the debt limit.

“It’s all fallen apart” on budget talks, said Senator Feinstein according to Bloomberg.

However, CNBC’s John Harwood later reported that “talks have not collapsed, but Senate waiting to see how Boehner plan progresses; still time to pass bill.”

The government is currently in day 15 of shutdown, and the U.S. will hit the debt ceiling in two days.

