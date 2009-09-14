Stocks Fall Amid Fears Of A Trade War

The idea of the US and China slapping punitive tarriffs against each other is not what the market want to see right now.



Shares in Europe were down nearly 1.5% across the board, while S&P futures are pointed down by about 1%. The Nikkei fell 2.5%, leading most of Asia to the downside, though Shanghai did head higher, as it still frequently trades as if it’s completely ignorant to the rest of the continent.

Oil is back below $69.

