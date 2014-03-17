Here's A List Of Stocks With A Lot Of Exposure To Russia And Ukraine

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov WBC heavyweight Vitali Klitschko of Ukraine poses.

Tensions are high on the Ukraine-Russia border.

The forecast for the region include economic sanctions against Russia and an escalating Russian military intervention into Ukraine.

Investors who don’t care for this uncertainty would probably rather stay out of the region altogether.

“[T]he worst case scenario that Russia becomes uninvestible (capital controls, such as in Malaysia in 1998, and even the expropriation of foreign owned assets in Russia) with Russia kicked out of MSCI GEMs cannot be entirely ruled out,” warned UBS’s Geoff Dennis.

It’s not just Russian and Ukrainian stocks that investors should be concerned about. There are also the foreign names with exposure in those regions.

“The stocks most exposed to Ukraine or Russia include Carlsberg, Nokia Renkaat, BASF, OTP Bank, Raiffeisen,” noted Citi’s Robert Buckland in a recent note to clients.

Here’s a table of names Buckland identified.

