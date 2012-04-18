STOCKS EXPLODING HIGHER, DOW UP 200

Photo: Google Finance
UPDATE:
Stocks continue to roar higher. The Dow’s now up 200 points.EARLIER:
Markets are surging this morning after a Spanish sovereign debt auction that wasn’t a total disaster.
The Dow is up 170 points, or 1.3 per cent.
The Nasdaq is outperforming with a 1.5 per cent gain. Yesterday, the sell-off in Apple and Google caused the tech-heavy index to underperform.
The IMF announced that it boosted its estimate for global GDP growth to 3.5 per cent from 3.3 per cent.
