Stocks Explode

Update: MONSTER Day. Dow up 256. S&P up over 3% and 6% over the last three days.

Original Post: The Dow is up nearly 190 points. There are literally green shoots everywhere you look!

Goldman Sachs turned in a monster quarter.

JPMorgan is going to turn in a monster quarter.

Credit card delinquencies were not quite as bad as feared for Capital One.

There’s some sign that foreclosures slowed last month.

Intel had an awesome quarter.

What’s not to like?

