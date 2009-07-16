Stocks Explode

Joe Weisenthal
Update: MONSTER Day. Dow up 256. S&P up over 3% and 6% over the last three days.

Original Post: The Dow is up nearly 190 points. There are literally green shoots everywhere you look!

  • Goldman Sachs turned in a monster quarter.
  • JPMorgan is going to turn in a monster quarter.
  • Credit card delinquencies were not quite as bad as feared for Capital One.
  • There’s some sign that foreclosures slowed last month.
  • Intel had an awesome quarter.

What’s not to like?

