Stocks Explode

Update: MONSTER Day. Dow up 256. S&P up over 3% and 6% over the last three days.
Original Post: The Dow is up nearly 190 points. There are literally green shoots everywhere you look!
- Goldman Sachs turned in a monster quarter.
- JPMorgan is going to turn in a monster quarter.
- Credit card delinquencies were not quite as bad as feared for Capital One.
- There’s some sign that foreclosures slowed last month.
- Intel had an awesome quarter.
What’s not to like?
