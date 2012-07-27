SELL! Here Are 11 Stocks That Wall Street Expects To Tank

Photo: Shutterstock
As Zynga and Netflix shares collapse this week, some investors are concerned that they’re holding sharply overvalued equities.So we decided we would help out.
Business Insider screened the stock market to find those that were trading at least 25 per cent above Wall Street analysts’ consensus price targets.
We found 11 stocks that fit the bill, ranging from a small solar firm that has yet to feel the industry pressure, to a retailing giant that sold more than $41 billion worth of goods last year.
Ticker:
PROJ
Current Price:
$12.78
Consensus Price:
$10.17
Deltek is a provider of enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors and professional servicers. Deltek says 98 of the top 100 federal contractors use its services.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
WPP
Current Price:
$8.86
Consensus Price:
$7.00
Wausau Paper manufactures both tissue and print paper in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio and Minnesota. The company also makes and distributes hand towel and soap dispensers.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
SIGM
Current Price:
$6.45
Consensus Price:
$5.00
Sigma Designs manufactures system-on-chip products used in set-top boxes, Smart TVs, and AV network devices.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
FGP
Current Price:
$19.87
Consensus Price:
$15.17
Ferrellgas is one of the nation's largest providers of propane tanks for both business and residential uses.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
CACB
Current Price:
$5.03
Consensus Price:
$3.75
Cascade Bancorp owns 32 community banks in Oregon and Idaho. The bank mainly lends to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as retail clients.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
EGLE
Current Price:
$2.78
Consensus Price:
$2.04
Eagle Bulk Shipping transports iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertiliser. The company owns a fleet of 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight ton ships.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
LL
Current Price:
$41.31
Consensus Price:
$28.00
Lumber Liquidators retails hardwood flooring to contractors and home owners.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
MCBC
Current Price:
$3.13
Consensus Price:
$2.00
Macatawa owns 26 community banks in Ottawa County, Kent County and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The bank mainly lends to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as retail clients.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
SHLD
Current Price:
$48.80
Consensus Price:
$28.50
Sears Holdings owns the Kmart and Sears retailers, as well as a number of brands sold throughout stores. In 2011 it had revenue of $41.6 billion.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
OSIR
Current Price:
$14.76
Consensus Price:
$4.25
Osiris is a stem cell focused biotechnology firm focused on the inflammatory, autoimmune, orthopedic and cardiovascular markets.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker:
ASTI
Current Price:
$1.04
Consensus Price:
$0.25
Ascent is a development stage company in the photovoltaic industry. Some early products include iPhone solar chargers.
Source: Bloomberg
