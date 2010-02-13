Today's Mixed Action Was A HUGE Win For The Bulls

Lots of volatility in the last hour of trading today.



Dow: Down 42 points to 10,102.

NASDAQ: Up 6 points to 2183.

S&P 500: Down 3 points to 1075.

Commodities: Bad news: Oil is down to $74.11 a barrel.

Gold is at $1093 an ounce, down $1.30. Silver is down $0.07 to $15.52 an ounce.

Futures remain mixed, metals tanking and softs soaring.

In the end, bulls have to be really happy. Given all the news that’s expected to come out this weekend (such as development on the Greece front) the fact that not everyone was just in SELL mode has to be a good sign

