Stocks End Mixed After Volatile Day, Gold Down One-per cent

Vince Veneziani

Dow: Down 14 points to 10,552.

NASDAQ: Up 5 points to 2331.

S&P 500: Down half-a-point to 1138.

Commodities: Mixed. Oil is up $0.32 to $81.82 a barrel. Meanwhile, gold has fallen $13.30 to $1121.90 an ounce. Silver is down nearly 1% or $0.16 to $17.22 an ounce.

Futures remain mixed, with platinum, live cattle, and lumber performing well whilst the rest of the commodities post very low gains or are falling.

