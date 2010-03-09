Stocks End Mixed After Volatile Day, Gold Down One-per cent

Dow: Down 14 points to 10,552.
NASDAQ: Up 5 points to 2331.
S&P 500: Down half-a-point to 1138.
Commodities: Mixed. Oil is up $0.32 to $81.82 a barrel. Meanwhile, gold has fallen $13.30 to $1121.90 an ounce. Silver is down nearly 1% or $0.16 to $17.22 an ounce.
Futures remain mixed, with platinum, live cattle, and lumber performing well whilst the rest of the commodities post very low gains or are falling.
Photo: GF
