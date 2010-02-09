DOW Crashes Through 10,000, Closes Down 104

The market was mixed on light volume until 3:00 PM. Then the Bears came out in full force.

The Dow ended up dropping 104 points. The NASDAQ lost 15 and the S&P 500 lost 9.45.

However, commodities had a great day. Oil ended up nearly one per cent at $71.89 a barrel.

Gold gained $12.40 to rise to $1065.20 an ounce. Silver gained $0.24, ending at $15.07 an ounce.

Grains, Softs, and meats remain positive. Bonds, equities and energy are falling.



