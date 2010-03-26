Thanks A Lot Jean-Claude Trichet For Making Our Rally Melt Away

We were doing so good until Jean-Claude Trichet of the ECB had to comment on how he didn’t like the IMF’s bailout of Greece.



After triple-digit gains earlier, the market only ended up a couple points in each index.

Dow: Up 5 points to 10,841.

NASDAQ: Down 1 point to 2397.

S&P 500: Down 2 points to 1165.

Commodities: Mixed. Oil finished down $0.28 at $80.33 a barrel.

Gold had a modest gain of $2.80 an ounce, resting at $1091.60. Silver gained $0.04 to climb to $16.68.

Photo: Google Finance

