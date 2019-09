So far, at least, no signs of a follow-through from yesterday.



After gaining 7%, stock futures are off a little less than 1% this morning.

The red-hot banks, in particular, are trading down, with Citigroup falling below $3 again and Bank of America (BAC) off over 5%.

