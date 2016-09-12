STOCKS CRUSHED, ASX NEGATIVE FOR THE YEAR: What you need to know

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Australian shares were crushed in a global market sell off.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,219.60 -119.58 -2.24%

All Ordinaries: 5,319.10 -121.35 -2.23%

AUD/USD: 0.7532 -0.0009 -0.12%

The local market had its worst day since the UK voted in June to leave the European Union.

The ASX 200 is now down 1.44% this calendar year.

Investors followed Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed down 2.5% on Friday on fears about the future of interest rates in the US.

The contagion also spread to the markets in Asia. Stocks, commodities, bonds and higher-yielding currencies are all under the pump.

On the local market, the ASX 200 fell below the key 5300 point mark. This will be the fifth week in a row that the index has lost ground.

All ten sectors were in the red, with the major banks and the big miners leading the slide, as more than $40 billion in value was wiped from the market.

BHP was down 4% to $19.94, Woodside Petroleum 2.6% to $27.57 and Fortescue Metals 5% to $4.70.

Financial stocks weighed heavily on the market.

At one stage the Commonwealth Bank was below $70 a share, its lowest for three years. It regained some ground to close at $70.22, down 0.9%.

The NAB was down 2.5% to $26.60, the ANZ bank 2.1% to $26.19, Macquarie Bank had lost 2.6% to $77.40 and AMP 2% to $5.27.

