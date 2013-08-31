Stocks Are Making Wild Swings

As Secretary John Kerry spoke on the escalating conflict in Syria, markets dropped and then came back sharply.

Market experts have generally been indifferent about Syria.

“As to the speculation that an attack could be the tripwire to a sudden regional or, even, a semi-global war, there were more than a few sceptics,” said UBS’s Art Cashin about his conversations with traders.

