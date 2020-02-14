Here are the 15 stocks that have driven a record-setting surge in options trading

Reuters Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

Single stock options volumes have gained 77% in the last six weeks, according to a Wednesday note by Vishal Vivek and John Marshall of Goldman Sachs.

In addition, single stock options volumes are now 91% of shares, a 14-year high, according to the note.

Here are the top 15 stocks that have driven the record surge in options volumes, according to Goldman Sachs.

As stocks continue to gain, a pickup in trading of consumer discretionary is also pushing options volumes to a record high.

The stocks with the highest option volumes so far in February are from automaker Tesla as well as US technology giants such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple, according to the note. The top 15 stocks also include restaurant, entertainment, and chipmaker stocks.

In fact, single stock options volumes are now 91% of shares, meaning that options on certain stocks are being traded almost as frequently as the underlying stocks themselves, according to the note. It’s the highest this percentage has reached in 14 years, wrote Vishal Vivek and John Marshall of Goldman Sachs.

The rise in activity has been dominated by call buying, according to the report. It’s also pushed call-skew on single stocks, or the difference in implied volatility for option contracts on the same asset at different prices, to one-year highs, according to the report.

Call options give buyers the right to buy an asset such as Tesla stock at a specified price within a specific time period. If the stock or other underlying asset increases in price, the holder of the call option gains.

And recently, trading call options has reportedly led to massive gains for some – one Reddit trader claimed to have made $US4.3 million in unrealized gains on Tesla options. Another Robinhood trader said he turned a $US5,000 investment into more than $US130,000 by trading Tesla options.

The high single stock options volumes might not have room to gain much further, according to the report.

“Broadly, we see limited near-term upside catalysts for stocks following the recent increase in realised volatility,” wrote Vivek and Marshall.

Here are the top 15 stocks with the top notional options volumes traded this month as of February 10, ranked from lowest to highest volume, according to Goldman Sachs.

15. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker:

AMD

February average daily value: $US1.8 million

February traded contracts: 359,516

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 88%

Source: Goldman Sachs

14. IBM

Brendan McDermid/Reuters IBM Chairwoman, President and CEO Virginia ‘Ginni’ Rometty.

Ticker:

IBM

February average daily value: $US2.3 billion

February traded contracts: 147,771

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 472%

Source: Goldman Sachs

13. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle

Ticker:

CMG

February average daily value: $US2.3 billion

February traded contracts: 26,652

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 69%

Source: Goldman Sachs

12. NVIDIA Corp

Rick Wilking/Reuters Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the Drive Pegasus robotaxi AI computer at his keynote address at CES

Ticker:

NVDA

February average daily value: $US2.3 billion

February traded contracts: 93,021

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: -8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

11. Booking Holdings

Shutterstock

Ticker:

BKNG

February average daily value: $US2.4 billion

February traded contracts: 12,578

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 35%

Source: Goldman Sachs

10. Facebook

REUTERS/Erin Scott Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019.

Ticker:

FB

February average daily value: $US4 billion

February traded contracts: $US190,954

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: -14%

Source: Goldman Sachs

9. Walt Disney

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney’s streaming service Disney+ in New York

Ticker:

DIS

February average daily value: $US4.2 billion

February traded contracts: 294,077

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 152%

Source: Goldman Sachs

8. Netflix

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The stars of Netflix’s ‘Cheer.’

Ticker:

NFLX

February average daily value: $US5.9 billion

February traded contracts: 160,922

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

7. Boeing

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

Ticker:

BA

February average daily value: $US6 billion

February traded contracts: 179,998

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 50%

Source: Goldman Sachs

6. Alphabet Class C Shares

REUTERS/Brandon Wade/File Photo Sundar Pichai is now CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet.

Ticker:

GOOG

February average daily value: $US7.3 billion

February traded contracts: 49,856

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 161%

Source: Goldman Sachs

5. Microsoft

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) $US26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp (LNKD.N), in Los Angeles

Ticker:

MSFT

February average daily value: $US9.6 billion

February traded contracts: 525,664

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase:302%

Source: Goldman Sachs

4. Alphabet Class A Shares

AP

Ticker:

GOOGL

February average daily value: $US10.3 billion

February traded contracts: 69,888

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase:154%

Source: Goldman Sachs

3. Apple

AP Photo/Richard Drew Apple CEO Tim Cook

Ticker:

AAPL

February average daily value: $US24 billion

February traded contracts: 751,757

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 111%

Source: Goldman Sachs

2. Amazon

David Ryder / Stringer / Getty Images

Ticker:

AMZN

February average daily value: $US51 billion

February traded contracts: 247,091

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 60%

Source: Goldman Sachs

1. Tesla

Getty/Justin Sullivan

Ticker:

TSLA

February average daily value: $US80 billion

February traded contracts: 1,014,338

February relative to trailing 12-month notional increase: 829%

Source: Goldman Sachs

