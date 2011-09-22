STOCKS CRATERING AGAIN: Dow Futures Off Over 230 France Down Nearly 5%

Update:
Things continue to get worse, since our original market update.
Dow futures are now pointing to a loss of over 200, All major US indices are off around 2%.
And in Europe, once again France is getting killed, with the CAC-40 down 4.7%
French banks are leading the way lower.
Meanwhile, the dollar is on a rampage against the euro, the Swiss Franc, and pretty much everything else except the yen.
Original post: Yesterday stocks got destroyed after the Fed’s announcement of Operation Twist, an announcement that obviously left a lot of market participants wanting.
Well the market’s falling again.
All the big US indices are down over 1.3% at the moment.
Europe’s getting smashed, naturally. Italy is off about 3%.
France is off 3.7%.
The only winner? Not gold. Not Swiss Franc. The dollar.
Not helping things: A fresh batch of bad economic news in both Europe and China. See here for more details on that.
