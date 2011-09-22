STOCKS CRATERING AGAIN: Dow Futures Off Over 230 France Down Nearly 5%

Update:



Things continue to get worse, since our original market update.

Dow futures are now pointing to a loss of over 200, All major US indices are off around 2%.

And in Europe, once again France is getting killed, with the CAC-40 down 4.7%

French banks are leading the way lower.

Meanwhile, the dollar is on a rampage against the euro, the Swiss Franc, and pretty much everything else except the yen.

Original post: Yesterday stocks got destroyed after the Fed’s announcement of Operation Twist, an announcement that obviously left a lot of market participants wanting.

Well the market’s falling again.

All the big US indices are down over 1.3% at the moment.

Europe’s getting smashed, naturally. Italy is off about 3%.

France is off 3.7%.

The only winner? Not gold. Not Swiss Franc. The dollar.

Not helping things: A fresh batch of bad economic news in both Europe and China. See here for more details on that.

