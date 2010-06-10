Stocks Defy US Bearishness, Nikkei Up, Aussie Dollar Rallying

Photo: Nikkei.com

So far so good in Thursday trading, but we’ve seen this story over and over and over again, so take it all with a grain of salt.But as of right now, the Nikkei is up following the US’ end of day fall, and the Aussie dollar, the other key “risk-on” tell is up nicely as well.



US futures are up too., with nearly half a day until the US market actually opens.

Some good corporate news came out of Japan: Most notably corporate goods actually edge up by .4% in May, a rare non-deflationary sign.

For a recap of the US trading day, see here.

