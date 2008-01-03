STOCKS CRUSHED: Dow -220

Which won’t come as a surprise to SAI readers, who have been prepared for lurches downward since last summer.

Hard to find much to like, with oil at $100, housing in full tank, and the Fed trapped between a worthless dollar and a sputtering economy (but no mystery which exit they’ll take–Helicopter Ben to the rescue). The good news is that lots of folks are starting to see the glass as half-empty.

Depressed? Take a look at Cablevision (CVC). Berstein’s Craig Moffett thinks Dolan family engineering will drive it to $100 in a few years. Or Amazon, which Citi’s Mark Mahaney just upgraded on account of sandbagged guidance and international exposure. We’re not sold on either analyst’s logic, but any reasonable-looking port in a storm.

