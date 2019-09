The last time the S&P 500 closed lower than today’s close (752) was April 14, 1997.



Stocks for the long run!

See Also:

Stocks For The Long Run

Stocks For The Long Run 2

Stocks For The Long Run 3

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.