Stocks Sliding Into The End Of The Day: Dow Now Below 10,000

Update 3:00 PM ET:



Dow down 0.87%, at 9972.60

S&P 500 down 0.94%

NASDAQ down 1.15%

After a positive open, stocks have slid since around 10:45 AM ET and continued heading into the close.

We have about an hour and a half to go, and seem to be holding around the negative 0.60% mark.

Dow (blue) down 0.60%

NASDAQ (gold) down 0.80%

S&P 500 (red) down 0.58%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.