Stocks Sliding Into The End Of The Day: Dow Now Below 10,000

Update 3:00 PM ET:
- Dow down 0.87%, at 9972.60
- S&P 500 down 0.94%
- NASDAQ down 1.15%
After a positive open, stocks have slid since around 10:45 AM ET and continued heading into the close.
We have about an hour and a half to go, and seem to be holding around the negative 0.60% mark.
- Dow (blue) down 0.60%
- NASDAQ (gold) down 0.80%
- S&P 500 (red) down 0.58%
