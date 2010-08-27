Stocks Sliding Into The End Of The Day: Dow Now Below 10,000

Gregory White

Update 3:00 PM ET:

  • Dow down 0.87%, at 9972.60
  • S&P 500 down 0.94%
  • NASDAQ down 1.15%

After a positive open, stocks have slid since around 10:45 AM ET and continued heading into the close.

We have about an hour and a half to go, and seem to be holding around the negative 0.60% mark.

  • Dow (blue) down 0.60%
  • NASDAQ (gold) down 0.80%
  • S&P 500 (red) down 0.58%
Markets 826

