Perplexingly, the markets shrugged off all kinds of bad news today, and now they’re rallying further after hours.



Here’s a look at S&P futures, via FinViz:

Meanwhile, Asia is up across the board.

For a roundup of what happened in the US today, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.