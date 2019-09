Europe’s markets are closed, and now markets in the U.S. have moved on from this morning’s latest Greek crisis moment.



Note the sharp dip around 10 AM, with the news on Greece. The follow on rally weakened a bit, but since then we’ve zoomed higher (Dow in blue, Nasdaq in red, S&P 500 in green).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.