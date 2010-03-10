Stocks Close Up Again

Here’s the lowdown:



Dow: Up 12 points to 10,564.

NASDAQ: Up 8 points to 2340.

S&P 500: Up 2 points to 1040.

Commodities: Mixed. Oil is down $0.45 to $81.42 a barrel.

Gold lost $3.20 to drop to $1120.80 an ounce. Silver gained a mere $0.02 to climb to $17.29.

Futures remain mixed but are generally down with the exception of coffee and lumber, both up 2.2%.

Photo: Google Finance

