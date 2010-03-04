Stocks End Snoozy Day Mixed

Throughout the day, the indices were up with modest gains. But in the final hour, they simply couldn’t hold on.
Dow: Down 10 points to 10,395.
NASDAQ: Down half a point 2280.
S&P 500: Same as above; closed at 1119.
Commodities: Up, up and away! Oil gained 1.5% to close at $80.86 a barrel.
Gold is up $2.50 to $1139.90 an ounce. Silver is up $0.15 to $17.21 an ounce.
Photo: Google Finance
