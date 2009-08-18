STOCKS CLOBBERED

Horrible all around.



The Dow lost 185, the NASDAQ lost 54, and the S&P 500 lost 24, dropping to 979.66. Suddenly we’re talking about S&P 900 again.

The carnage started in China, which, to some extent, now looks like it’s calling the shots of the global economy. Its selloff last week presaged ours, and if they keep tanking, it’ll be hard for us to rally.

But for now, we’re just looking at a few down days. There’s no reason to get too freaked out… just yet.

