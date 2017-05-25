STOCKS CLIMB AFTER FED MINUTES: Here's what you need to know

Greg Mionske / Red Bull Content Pool Sasha Digiulian climbs at the Shawangunks in New Paltz, NY on June 20, 2016.

Stocks ticked up slightly after the release of the Federal Reserve’s May minutes, but remained close to their starting levels on Wednesday.

Treasury yields took a turn into negative territory following the release of the minutes and oil bounced around all day as news from OPEC members trickled out.

We’ve got all of the headlines you need to know, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 21,010.88 +72.97, (+0.35%)

21,010.88 +72.97, (+0.35%) S&P 500: 2,404.32, +5.90, (+0.25%)

2,404.32, +5.90, (+0.25%) Nasdaq: 6,163.02, +20.52, (+0.34%)

6,163.02, +20.52, (+0.34%) US 10-year yield: 2.266%, -0.019

2.266%, -0.019 WTI crude oil: $US51.35, -0.12, -0.23%

Additionally:

