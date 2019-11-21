These are the top 10 stocks most loved by hedge funds

- In 13-F filings earlier this month, hedge funds disclosed what stocks they bought or sold in the third quarter.
- Goldman Sachs analysed the filings of 833 hedge funds to compile a “VIP list” of the stocks that appear most often in the top-10 holdings of fundamentally driven hedge funds.
- Here’s the list of the top-10 most-loved equities from Goldman’s Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report.
- Read more on Business Insider.
In the first weeks of November, hedge funds revealed which stocks they bought and sold during the third quarter.
Goldman Sachs analysed the 13-F disclosure filings as of November 14 of 833 hedge funds with $US2.1 trillion in gross equity positions for its Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report released Monday.
From that analysis, Goldman compiled its “Hedge Fund VIP list,” which contains the stocks that appear most often in the top-10 holdings of fundamentally driven hedge funds.
The list is a tool for investors seeking to “follow the smart money,” according to the report. It’s been a strong historical performer, Goldman said, but this year has been challenging for the list. Since the beginning of the year, it has lagged the S&P 500 index by about 4 percentage points, Goldman said.
But things are picking up – since the start of the fourth quarter, the VIP list has outperformed the S&P 500 by 2 percentage points, according to the report.
Here are the top 10 stocks that hedge funds are loving, ranked in increasing order of how many hedge funds hold the equity:
10. Salesforce
Ticker: CRM
Industry: Application software
Year-to-date return: 19%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 34
Source: Goldman Sachs
9. Mastercard
Ticker: MA
Industry: Data processing & outsources services
Year-to-date return: 50%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 34
Source: Goldman Sachs
8. Fidelity National Information Services
Ticker: FIS
Industry: Data processing & outsources services
Year-to-date return: 34%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 35
Source: Goldman Sachs
7. Visa
Ticker: V
Industry: Data processing & outsources services
Year-to-date return: 37%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 38
Source: Goldman Sachs
6. Allergan
Ticker: AGN
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Year-to-date return: 40%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 47
Source: Goldman Sachs
5. Alphabet
Ticker: GOOGL
Industry: Interactive media & services
Year-to-date return: 28%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 57
Source: Goldman Sachs
4. Alibaba
Ticker: BABA
Industry: Internet & direct marketing retail
Year-to-date return: 35%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 70
Source: Goldman Sachs
3. Facebook
Ticker: FB
Industry: Interactive media & services
Year-to-date return: 49%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 75
Source: Goldman Sachs
2. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Industry: Internet & direct marketing retail
Year-to-date return: 16%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 78
Source: Goldman Sachs
1. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Industry: Systems software
Year-to-date return: 49%
Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 79
Source: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.