'The greatest disconnect in history': An investor who called the coronavirus sell-off warns of 2 market crashes this year

Michael Gayed, an investor who called the coronavirus sell-off and recent stock rally, warned of two market crashes this year in a MarketWatch interview.

“It looks like bonds collapse first before stocks,” he said, arguing that government stimulus efforts could drive up bond yields and shock shareholders.

Gayed added that stocks rallying as unemployment soars and growth slumps was “the greatest disconnect in history.”

“This feels like a home construction project,” Gayed said about the pandemic. “It’s going to cost more money and take longer than any estimates.”

An investor who called the coronavirus sell-off and subsequent rally expects two market crashes this year, according to MarketWatch.

Michael Gayed, whose ATAC Rotation Fund gained 35% in the first four months of this year, predicted in a Seeking Alpha post on February 27 that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would slump another 2,000 points.

His forecast came true within 10 trading days, and the benchmark index plunged another 5,000 points or so in the days that followed.



Gayed suggested in another Seeking Alpha post, on March 6, that stock markets could bottom in the following two weeks then rally strongly. The major indexes found their floor on March 23, then staged a brisk recovery, so he wasn’t far off.

“Risk-off is about to return in two waves – first bonds, then stocks,” Gayed told MarketWatch, predicting investors would drop riskier investments and seek safer options.

“Two crashes.”

Governments and central banks are signalling they will do whatever it takes to prevent deflation, boosting inflation expectations, Gayed said. Coupled with enormous stimulus spending, that could drive up yields and rattle debt markets.

“It looks like bonds collapse first before stocks,” he told MarketWatch.



Stocks could follow suit because their recent strength isn’t warranted when unemployment is surging and economic growth is slowing, Gayed argued, describing it as “the greatest disconnect in history.”

A spike in bond yields could spur investors to ditch stocks, he continued, as it might wake them up to the lasting impacts of coronavirus on people’s behaviour and the economy.

“This feels like a home construction project,” Gayed said. “It’s going to cost more money and take longer than any estimates.”

“In the absence of a vaccine, behaviour’s changed in a way that will make any longer-term gains unjustified no matter how much money Papa Powell prints,” he added.



