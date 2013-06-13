A Chart Of Stocks, Bonds, Oil, Gold, And The National Debt Since 1850

Global Financial Data took the time to compile, well, everything since 1850.
Here’s the S&P 500, DJIA, Gold, Silver, West Texas Intermediate, total debt as a percentage of GDP, and the U.S. 10-year — things we often look at separately, but rarely together.
Other than the U.S. 10-year yield (which is just recently off its lows), all are at or near all time highs.
Global Financial Data/Ralph Dillon
