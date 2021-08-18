These 12 stocks will benefit most from Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, according to Bank of America

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a visit to Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., May 27, 2021. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan won Senate approval last week and is set for final passage this year.

The plan includes funding for road and bridge improvements, as well as clean water and broadband access.

Here are the 12 stocks set to benefit most from the influx of government cash, according to BofA.

The $1 trillion infrastructure plan, in President Joe Biden’s words, “invests in the American people and their future and their success.”

If investors play their cards right, they can also benefit. Bank of America analysts see 12 stocks leading the way in an infrastructure-fueled rally.

The infrastructure measure won Senate approval last week, teeing the plan up for a House vote and final passage before the year is out. The package, while watered down from Biden’s initial $2.3 trillion proposal, includes $55o billion in new spending on roads, bridges, clean water projects, and broadband access.

Construction, engineering, and machinery stocks already fared well through the pandemic as the housing market boomed and investors shifted cash from tech giants to reopening plays. Final passage of Biden’s infrastructure plan could extend that bullish cycle beyond early 2023, when most investors expect it to peak, Bank of America analysts said in an August 11 note. Investors already underappreciate how much funding is set to improve roads, bridges, and public transportation, according to the bank. That means, as new projects emerge, sectors exposed to infrastructure trends can outperform.

The legislation also stands to offset broader market risks, the team added. A longer-than-expected battle with the Delta variant could weigh on stocks through the rest of the year. Anxiety around the Federal Reserve’s tapering plans has also dragged on equities. The infrastructure plan’s likely passage “gives long-term investors a stronger fundamental reason to buy the dips” associated with such risks, the analysts said.

Even the less-funded elements of the package can boost some stocks. Modernization of the country’s electrical grid, improved broadband, and clean water initiatives set up companies like AECOM and Jacobs Engineering to benefit due to their experience building out environmental service projects, the bank said.

And as contractors ramp up production, machinery providers like Deere, Cummins, and United Rental will enjoy a spike in demand, the analysts added.

Those seeking gains from both “traditional” infrastructure and other categories should park cash in the engineering subsector, according to the bank. Engineering companies “are no longer strictly a play on roads and bridges,” and now offer exposure to mass transit, ports, inland waterways, Amtrak, and wastewater treatment projects, the team said. The stocks are “the best positioned” to thrive as government funds are doled out, the analysts added.

Here are the 12 stocks Bank of America recommended for investors looking to profit from the infrastructure bill’s likely approval, in order of descending market cap.