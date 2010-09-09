Short Sellers Are Being Crushed Right Now By The Most-Shorted Stocks

Here’s a handy list of heavily shorted stocks via Bespoke. These days, the most shorted names are also the ugliest for short-sellers.



Bespoke:

Generally when the market is rising, the most heavily shorted stocks outperform, and we’ve seen that so far this month as well.

In the Russell 1,000, AutoNation (AN) has the highest short interest as a percentage of float at 40.74%. With a gain of 25%, AN has hit the shorts pretty hard year to date. Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and MGM Resorts (MGM) rank second and third in terms of short interest and are the only other names with SIPF above 30%.

Just today, MGM is up nearly 7%, which makes for an ugly short-squeeze.

