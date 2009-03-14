Stocks Rally, GM Up 25%

Not terribly convincing, but a win’s a win (if you’re long). The Dow gained 53.92, closing at 7,223.98, while the NASDAQ, while the S&P gained over 5%.



At a whopping $1.78, Citigroup gained 71% on the week. Also up big today: GM of all companies, gaining 24.7% after news that they reached a deal with a local UAW chapter. Not much, but it’s something.

Presumably, this opens the door to some kind of bailout that protects shareholders, since without that there’s a 0% chance of it happening. It still seems like a real long shot that GM equity holders will wind up with anything.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.