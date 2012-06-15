5 Stocks Are Exploding Higher Today

Stock markets are up for the day as data on inflation and jobless claims increase the odds of the Federal Reserve acting to increase growth.



Here are today’s winners and losers.

Winners:

International Game Technology (IGT): Up 11.0 per cent — IGT has surged on the announcement of a $1b stock buyback program.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW): Up 7.9 per cent — The FDA approved Edwards Lifesciences transcatheter heart valve for wider use, causing the stock to soar this morning.

Family Dollar Stores (FDO): Up 5.5 per cent — MKM Partners raised earnings per share estimates on FDO $0.02 above consensus, causing the stock to move rapidly.

Kroger (KR): Up 4.3 per cent — Kroger’s net income rose 1.6 per cent in the first quarter and raised its forecast range to $2.33 to $2.40 per share from previous forecast of $2.28 to $2.38 per share.

Apache (APA): Up 4.1 per cent — Apache laid out its drilling prospects, including parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and named potential other prospects in Argentina, Kansas, and a future plan in Alaska. The stock is up on the announcement of new drilling prospects.

Losers:

R.R. Donnely & Sons (RRD) Down 3.1 per cent — Moody’s downgraded RRD to Ba2 from Ba1, putting it two levels below investment grade based on concerns that RRd is not focusing on lowering its debt. The stock has been hit hard due to the downgrade.

