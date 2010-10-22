Stocks Are Up, But Bank Of America Is Still Getting Hammered

Fears of some kind of massive mortgage putback exposure continue to haunt Bank of America investors.



Despite stocks being up — not wildly so, but clearly — the stock continues to get hammered, falling nearly 3%.

It could be the result of the FHFA — the regulator of Fannie and Freddie — clearly jumping on the putback bandwagon.

It may not be devastating to the bank, but it will add up.

